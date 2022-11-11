Anand Rayons standalone net profit declines 21.69% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 19.05% to Rs 90.94 crore

Net profit of Anand Rayons declined 21.69% to Rs 0.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 19.05% to Rs 90.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 76.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.90.9476.391.502.080.670.890.650.830.650.83

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)