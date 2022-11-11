JUST IN
Anand Rayons standalone net profit declines 21.69% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 19.05% to Rs 90.94 crore

Net profit of Anand Rayons declined 21.69% to Rs 0.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 19.05% to Rs 90.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 76.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales90.9476.39 19 OPM %1.502.08 -PBDT0.670.89 -25 PBT0.650.83 -22 NP0.650.83 -22

First Published: Fri, November 11 2022. 17:53 IST

