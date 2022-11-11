Anand Rayons standalone net profit declines 21.69% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Anand Rayons standalone net profit rises 21.98% in the June 2022 quarter
Goal Fest Conclave 2022 catches eyeballs as veterans like Anup Jalota, Anand Raj Anand, Rajesh Khattar and Madhushree felicitate the corporate leaders
Anand Mahindra, Venu Srinivasan appointed to RBI board
Anand and Naik to chart new course following JV Formalisation
Anand Projects reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.32 crore in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 19.05% to Rs 90.94 croreNet profit of Anand Rayons declined 21.69% to Rs 0.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 19.05% to Rs 90.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 76.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales90.9476.39 19 OPM %1.502.08 -PBDT0.670.89 -25 PBT0.650.83 -22 NP0.650.83 -22
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU