Anant Raj consolidated net profit rises 286.04% in the December 2022 quarter

Net profit of Anant Raj rose 286.04% to Rs 45.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 11.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 172.96% to Rs 265.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 97.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.265.7897.3719.8623.1560.7822.7856.5518.6245.6311.82

