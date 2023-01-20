JUST IN
Anant Raj consolidated net profit rises 286.04% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 172.96% to Rs 265.78 crore

Net profit of Anant Raj rose 286.04% to Rs 45.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 11.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 172.96% to Rs 265.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 97.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales265.7897.37 173 OPM %19.8623.15 -PBDT60.7822.78 167 PBT56.5518.62 204 NP45.6311.82 286

First Published: Fri, January 20 2023. 07:36 IST

