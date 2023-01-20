JUST IN
Can Fin Homes standalone net profit rises 30.94% in the December 2022 quarter

Net profit of Can Fin Homes rose 30.94% to Rs 151.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 115.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 39.60% to Rs 709.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 508.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales709.54508.27 40 OPM %93.0989.37 -PBDT207.74158.35 31 PBT204.51155.66 31 NP151.49115.69 31

First Published: Fri, January 20 2023. 07:36 IST

