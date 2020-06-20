JUST IN
Kovai Medical Center & Hospital standalone net profit rises 117.61% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 11.54% to Rs 177.12 crore

Net profit of Kovai Medical Center & Hospital rose 117.61% to Rs 33.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 15.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 11.54% to Rs 177.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 158.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 57.28% to Rs 94.59 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 60.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 13.13% to Rs 709.67 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 627.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales177.12158.80 12 709.67627.32 13 OPM %22.8020.54 -23.6821.09 - PBDT39.0632.09 22 164.03128.37 28 PBT17.3023.30 -26 111.9192.84 21 NP33.4915.39 118 94.5960.14 57

First Published: Sat, June 20 2020. 15:57 IST

