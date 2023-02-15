Andrew Yule & Company reports consolidated net profit of Rs 6.99 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 13.25% to Rs 119.45 crore

Net profit of Andrew Yule & Company reported to Rs 6.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 6.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 13.25% to Rs 119.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 105.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.119.45105.474.86-3.5011.7715.5510.3314.266.99-6.65

