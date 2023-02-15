JUST IN
Andrew Yule & Company reports consolidated net profit of Rs 6.99 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 13.25% to Rs 119.45 crore

Net profit of Andrew Yule & Company reported to Rs 6.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 6.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 13.25% to Rs 119.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 105.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales119.45105.47 13 OPM %4.86-3.50 -PBDT11.7715.55 -24 PBT10.3314.26 -28 NP6.99-6.65 LP

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, February 15 2023. 08:01 IST

