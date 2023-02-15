JUST IN
Hindprakash Industries standalone net profit declines 79.17% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 18.18% to Rs 15.62 crore

Net profit of Hindprakash Industries declined 79.17% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 18.18% to Rs 15.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 19.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales15.6219.09 -18 OPM %3.277.65 -PBDT0.381.32 -71 PBT0.271.24 -78 NP0.200.96 -79

First Published: Wed, February 15 2023. 08:00 IST

