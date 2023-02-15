Kothari Industrial Corporation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.38 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 49.46% to Rs 0.93 croreNet Loss of Kothari Industrial Corporation reported to Rs 4.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 49.46% to Rs 0.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.931.84 -49 OPM %-181.72-42.39 -PBDT-4.37-0.49 -792 PBT-4.38-0.51 -759 NP-4.38-0.09 -4767
