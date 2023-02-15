Vineet Laboratories standalone net profit rises 2.21% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 74.04% to Rs 66.76 crore

Net profit of Vineet Laboratories rose 2.21% to Rs 1.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 74.04% to Rs 66.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 38.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.66.7638.362.926.880.922.280.411.781.391.36

