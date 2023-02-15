JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Panache Digilife reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Oriental Infra Trust consolidated net profit declines 8.41% in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Bonlon Industries standalone net profit rises 30.77% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 33.98% to Rs 163.16 crore

Net profit of Bonlon Industries rose 30.77% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 33.98% to Rs 163.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 121.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales163.16121.78 34 OPM %0.36-0.07 -PBDT0.620.39 59 PBT0.210.24 -13 NP0.170.13 31

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Wed, February 15 2023. 08:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU