Bonlon Industries standalone net profit rises 30.77% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 33.98% to Rs 163.16 croreNet profit of Bonlon Industries rose 30.77% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 33.98% to Rs 163.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 121.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales163.16121.78 34 OPM %0.36-0.07 -PBDT0.620.39 59 PBT0.210.24 -13 NP0.170.13 31
