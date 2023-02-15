Bonlon Industries standalone net profit rises 30.77% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 33.98% to Rs 163.16 crore

Net profit of Bonlon Industries rose 30.77% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 33.98% to Rs 163.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 121.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.163.16121.780.36-0.070.620.390.210.240.170.13

