Angel Broking client base rises to 6.52 million in Sept 2021

The stock broker said its client base jumped 142% year-on-year to 6.52 million in September 2021 over September 2020.

On a sequential basis, the firm's client base grew 6.1% from 6.15 million clients in August 2021. Gross client acquisition stood at 0.39 million in September 2021, falling 13% from August 2021 but rising 99.3% over September 2020.

The company's retail turnover market share in overall equity segment slipped to 20.3% in September 2021 compared with 21.7% in August 2021. Retail turnover market share in September 2020 was 13.4%. Retail turnover market share in F&O (derivatives) segment stood at 20.3%, in September 2021 as against 21.8% in August 2021. The figure stood at 13.2% in September 2020.

Shares of Angel Broking were trading 0.01% higher at Rs 1,382.55 on BSE.

Angel Broking is one of the largest retail broking houses in India in terms of active clients on NSE. It's a technology-led financial services company providing broking and advisory services, margin funding, loans against shares and financial products distribution to clients.

The stock broker recorded a 19% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 121.37 crore on 13.23% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 462.67 crore in Q1 FY22 over Q4 FY21. The consolidated net profit increased 156.6% while revenue from operations jumped 94% in Q1 FY22 over Q1 FY21.

