Angel Broking partners with Vested Finance

To provide India investors facility to invest in US stocks and ETFs

Angel Broking announces the launch of international investments for Indian investors with its eVested Financef partnership, making investments in U.S.] stocks and ETFs easy at the touch of a button.

The tie]up with Vested Finance adds to the suite of services offered by Angel Broking. Some of the advantages of this newly added service includes ability to invest in fractional shares, no minimum balance requirement, anytime withdrawal, and a quick and easy sign]up process.

