Angel One jumps after client base climbs 77% YoY in September

Angel One rallied 6.87% to Rs 1,458 after the brokerage company said its client base jumped 77.4% to 11.57 million in September 2022 as against 6.52 millions in September 2021.

On a sequential basis, the company's client base rose by 3.4% month on month (MoM) from 11.18 million clients in August 2022.

Gross client acquisition stood at 0.39 million in September 2022 compared with 0.44 million in August 2022 (down 12%) and 0.39 million in September 2021 (down 0.5%).

Angel's overall average daily turnover (ADTO) rose to Rs 13,73,800 crore in September 2022 (up 10.9% MoM and up 116.4% YoY). The company's ADTO from the F&O segment stood at Rs 13,42,600 crore, in September 2022 (up 11% MoM and up 116.8% YoY). Cash segment was at Rs 4,200 crore (up 1% MoM and down 10.6% YoY) and commodity segment improved to Rs 16,700 crore (up 7% MoM and up 165.4% YoY) in September 2022.

The company's retail turnover market share in overall equity segment was 21.6% in September 2022 as against 21.5% in August 2022 and 20.3% in September 2021. F&O market share stood at 21.6% (up 5 bps MoM and up 129 bps YoY), cash market share was at 13.2% (down 74 bps MoM, while on YoY basis it remained constant) in September 2022.The company's retail turnover market share in commodity segment improved to 53.3% (up 163 bps MoM and up 2,549 bps YoY) in September 2022.

Further, the company's client base surged to 11.57 million in Q2 FY23, up 11.1% quarter on quarter (QoQ) and up 77.4% YoY.

Angel's overall average daily turnover (ADTO) rose to Rs 12,16,800 crore in Q2 FY23 (up 29.5% QoQ and up 110.2% YoY).

Angel One is the largest listed retail stock broking house in India, in terms of active clients on NSE.

On a consolidated basis, Angel One reported 49.6% rise in net profit to Rs 181.51 crore on 44.69% increase in total income to Rs 686.53 crore in Q1 FY23 over Q1 FY22.

