ANI Integrated Services consolidated net profit declines 79.72% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 8.39% to Rs 40.81 crore

Net profit of ANI Integrated Services declined 79.72% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 8.39% to Rs 40.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 37.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.40.8137.651.815.020.381.550.271.450.291.43

