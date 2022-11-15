ANI Integrated Services consolidated net profit declines 79.72% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 8.39% to Rs 40.81 croreNet profit of ANI Integrated Services declined 79.72% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 8.39% to Rs 40.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 37.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales40.8137.65 8 OPM %1.815.02 -PBDT0.381.55 -75 PBT0.271.45 -81 NP0.291.43 -80
