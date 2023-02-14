Kings Infra Ventures standalone net profit rises 57.61% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 73.48% to Rs 15.11 crore

Net profit of Kings Infra Ventures rose 57.61% to Rs 1.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 73.48% to Rs 15.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 8.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.15.118.7116.6120.212.021.321.951.251.450.92

