Cenlub Industries standalone net profit rises 365.79% in the December 2022 quarter
Kings Infra Ventures standalone net profit rises 57.61% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 73.48% to Rs 15.11 crore

Net profit of Kings Infra Ventures rose 57.61% to Rs 1.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 73.48% to Rs 15.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 8.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales15.118.71 73 OPM %16.6120.21 -PBDT2.021.32 53 PBT1.951.25 56 NP1.450.92 58

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 07:42 IST

