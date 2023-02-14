Kings Infra Ventures standalone net profit rises 57.61% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Kings Infra Ventures standalone net profit rises 86.76% in the September 2022 quarter
BimaKavach raises Seed Funding of USD 2M led by WaterBridge Ventures
Adani Cements unveils 'Geoclean' to offer innovative waste management solutions
Ajmera Realty gains after Q3 sales value jumps 19% YoY
R-Infra spurts on filing Rs 13,400 cr claim against Adani Transmission
-
Sales rise 73.48% to Rs 15.11 croreNet profit of Kings Infra Ventures rose 57.61% to Rs 1.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 73.48% to Rs 15.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 8.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales15.118.71 73 OPM %16.6120.21 -PBDT2.021.32 53 PBT1.951.25 56 NP1.450.92 58
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU