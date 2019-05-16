Anjani Portland Cement standalone net profit rises 85.65% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 21.27% to Rs 120.24 crore

Net profit of rose 85.65% to Rs 11.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 6.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 21.27% to Rs 120.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 99.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 1.19% to Rs 23.16 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 23.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 21.50% to Rs 437.47 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 360.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

120.2499.15437.47360.0519.2415.3012.8916.5123.2614.1655.7854.4318.539.4636.6535.6811.516.2023.1623.44

