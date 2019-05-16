JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Pennar Industries receives NCLT approval to merge PEBS Pennar and Pennar Enviro with itself
Business Standard

Anjani Portland Cement standalone net profit rises 85.65% in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 21.27% to Rs 120.24 crore

Net profit of Anjani Portland Cement rose 85.65% to Rs 11.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 6.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 21.27% to Rs 120.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 99.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 1.19% to Rs 23.16 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 23.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 21.50% to Rs 437.47 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 360.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales120.2499.15 21 437.47360.05 22 OPM %19.2415.30 -12.8916.51 - PBDT23.2614.16 64 55.7854.43 2 PBT18.539.46 96 36.6535.68 3 NP11.516.20 86 23.1623.44 -1

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, May 16 2019. 14:43 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements