Anjani Portland Cement standalone net profit rises 85.65% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 21.27% to Rs 120.24 croreNet profit of Anjani Portland Cement rose 85.65% to Rs 11.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 6.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 21.27% to Rs 120.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 99.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 1.19% to Rs 23.16 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 23.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 21.50% to Rs 437.47 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 360.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales120.2499.15 21 437.47360.05 22 OPM %19.2415.30 -12.8916.51 - PBDT23.2614.16 64 55.7854.43 2 PBT18.539.46 96 36.6535.68 3 NP11.516.20 86 23.1623.44 -1
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
