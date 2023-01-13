Anup Engineering Q3 PAT soars 129% to Rs 14 cr

The Anup Engineering reported 129.06% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 13.88 crore in Q3 FY23 as against Rs 6.06 crore posted in Q3 FY22.

Revenue from operations surged 142.37% YoY to Rs 114.42 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2022.

The consolidated EBITDA improved to Rs 22.6 crore during the quarter as compared to Rs 11 crore in Q3 FY22.

During the quarter, total expenses soared 142.3% YoY to Rs 95.46 crore while cost of raw materials consumed rose 52.86% YoY to Rs 54.48 crore.

The company's order book stood at Rs 565.6 crore as on 31 December 2022.

In its outlook, The Anup Engineering said that it is targeting on consistent higher performance and reducing the skewness of volume between the quarter. Kheda Phase-1 is expected to be commissioned by March end. Merger of subsidiary (Kheda Plant Company) is initiated, this would support the execution of the existing order book at Kheda plant from next year onwards.

The Anup Engineering caters to wide range of process industries including oil & gas, petrochemicals, LNG, fertilizers, chemicals/ pharmaceuticals, power, water, paper & pulp and aerospace with its extensive product range of heat exchangers, reactors, pressure vessels, columns & towers, industrial centrifuges & formed components.

The scrip declined 1.93% to Rs 945 on the BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)