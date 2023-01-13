Capital Goods stocks slide

Capital Goods stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Capital Goods index decreasing 69.08 points or 0.2% at 34090.16 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Capital Goods index, Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd (down 1.56%), Elgi Equipments Ltd (down 1.26%),Timken India Ltd (down 0.95%),Siemens Ltd (down 0.86%),Grindwell Norton Ltd (down 0.83%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Carborundum Universal Ltd (down 0.79%), Larsen & Toubro Ltd (down 0.6%), SKF India Ltd (down 0.58%), Thermax Ltd (down 0.46%), and Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd (down 0.4%).

On the other hand, CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd (up 3.68%), GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd (up 1.73%), and Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (up 1%) turned up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 387.02 or 0.65% at 60345.05.

The Nifty 50 index was up 116.5 points or 0.65% at 17974.7.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 75.39 points or 0.26% at 28870.72.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 3.87 points or 0.04% at 8990.85.

On BSE,1992 shares were trading in green, 1417 were trading in red and 147 were unchanged.

