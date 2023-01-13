The Anup Engineering consolidated net profit rises 129.04% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Hindustan Construction Company consolidated net profit rises 129.14% in the September 2022 quarter
APM Industries standalone net profit rises 129.13% in the September 2022 quarter
Trident Q1 PAT slides 37% YoY to Rs 129 cr
The Anup Engineering consolidated net profit declines 17.85% in the September 2022 quarter
Anup Engineering appoints Reginaldo Dsouza as CEO
-
Sales rise 142.36% to Rs 114.42 croreNet profit of The Anup Engineering rose 129.04% to Rs 13.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 6.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 142.36% to Rs 114.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 47.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales114.4247.21 142 OPM %19.7923.34 -PBDT22.2911.13 100 PBT19.138.23 132 NP13.886.06 129
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU