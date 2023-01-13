The Anup Engineering consolidated net profit rises 129.04% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 142.36% to Rs 114.42 crore

Net profit of The Anup Engineering rose 129.04% to Rs 13.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 6.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 142.36% to Rs 114.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 47.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.114.4247.2119.7923.3422.2911.1319.138.2313.886.06

