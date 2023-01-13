The Anup Engineering consolidated net profit rises 129.04% in the December 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 142.36% to Rs 114.42 crore

Net profit of The Anup Engineering rose 129.04% to Rs 13.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 6.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 142.36% to Rs 114.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 47.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales114.4247.21 142 OPM %19.7923.34 -PBDT22.2911.13 100 PBT19.138.23 132 NP13.886.06 129

First Published: Fri, January 13 2023. 14:28 IST

