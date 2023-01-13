Healthcare shares edge lower

Healthcare stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Healthcare index falling 19.2 points or 0.08% at 23058.1 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Healthcare index, Aurobindo Pharma Ltd (down 2.87%), Gland Pharma Ltd (down 2.21%),Marksans Pharma Ltd (down 2%),Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd (down 1.8%),Gufic BioSciences Ltd (down 1.39%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Supriya Lifescience Ltd (down 1.33%), Nectar Lifescience Ltd (down 1.33%), Jubilant Pharmova Ltd (down 1.23%), Nureca Ltd (down 1.1%), and Krsnaa Diagnostics Ltd (down 1.09%).

On the other hand, Sigachi Industries Ltd (up 4.91%), Themis Medicare Ltd (up 3.72%), and Artemis Medicare Services Ltd (up 3.39%) moved up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 387.02 or 0.65% at 60345.05.

The Nifty 50 index was up 116.5 points or 0.65% at 17974.7.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 75.39 points or 0.26% at 28870.72.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 3.87 points or 0.04% at 8990.85.

On BSE,1992 shares were trading in green, 1417 were trading in red and 147 were unchanged.

