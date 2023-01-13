JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Equities » Hot Pursuit

The Anup Engineering consolidated net profit rises 129.04% in the December 2022 quarter

Indices trade with modest gains, metal stocks shine
Business Standard

Volumes soar at ITI Ltd counter

Capital Market 

ITI Ltd clocked volume of 70.34 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 40.88 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.72 lakh shares

Delhivery Ltd, Mahindra CIE Automotive Ltd, Cyient Ltd, L&T Technology Services Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 13 January 2023.

ITI Ltd clocked volume of 70.34 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 40.88 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.72 lakh shares. The stock gained 6.08% to Rs.109.95. Volumes stood at 89379 shares in the last session.

Delhivery Ltd registered volume of 37.16 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.33 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5.07 lakh shares. The stock slipped 2.58% to Rs.307.50. Volumes stood at 4.31 lakh shares in the last session.

Mahindra CIE Automotive Ltd witnessed volume of 52.11 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.98 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7.47 lakh shares. The stock increased 6.01% to Rs.378.30. Volumes stood at 11.96 lakh shares in the last session.

Cyient Ltd recorded volume of 17.19 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.62 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.60 lakh shares. The stock gained 0.32% to Rs.886.10. Volumes stood at 12.73 lakh shares in the last session.

L&T Technology Services Ltd saw volume of 11.23 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.15 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.83 lakh shares. The stock dropped 5.29% to Rs.3,450.05. Volumes stood at 1.91 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, January 13 2023. 14:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU