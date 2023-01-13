Volumes soar at ITI Ltd counter

ITI Ltd clocked volume of 70.34 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 40.88 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.72 lakh shares

Delhivery Ltd, Mahindra CIE Automotive Ltd, Cyient Ltd, L&T Technology Services Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 13 January 2023.

ITI Ltd clocked volume of 70.34 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 40.88 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.72 lakh shares. The stock gained 6.08% to Rs.109.95. Volumes stood at 89379 shares in the last session.

Delhivery Ltd registered volume of 37.16 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.33 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5.07 lakh shares. The stock slipped 2.58% to Rs.307.50. Volumes stood at 4.31 lakh shares in the last session.

Mahindra CIE Automotive Ltd witnessed volume of 52.11 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.98 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7.47 lakh shares. The stock increased 6.01% to Rs.378.30. Volumes stood at 11.96 lakh shares in the last session.

Cyient Ltd recorded volume of 17.19 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.62 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.60 lakh shares. The stock gained 0.32% to Rs.886.10. Volumes stood at 12.73 lakh shares in the last session.

L&T Technology Services Ltd saw volume of 11.23 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.15 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.83 lakh shares. The stock dropped 5.29% to Rs.3,450.05. Volumes stood at 1.91 lakh shares in the last session.

