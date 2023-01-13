Consumer Durables shares fall

Consumer Durables stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index falling 334.99 points or 0.86% at 38622 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index, Whirlpool of India Ltd (down 1.61%), Havells India Ltd (down 1.53%),Titan Company Ltd (down 1.21%),Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (down 0.96%),Amber Enterprises India Ltd (down 0.52%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (down 0.41%), Bajaj Electricals Ltd (down 0.21%), Rajesh Exports Ltd (down 0.16%), and Voltas Ltd (down 0.14%).

On the other hand, Sheela Foam Ltd (up 0.57%), Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd (up 0.45%), and Blue Star Ltd (up 0.22%) moved up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 387.02 or 0.65% at 60345.05.

The Nifty 50 index was up 116.5 points or 0.65% at 17974.7.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 75.39 points or 0.26% at 28870.72.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 3.87 points or 0.04% at 8990.85.

On BSE,1992 shares were trading in green, 1417 were trading in red and 147 were unchanged.

