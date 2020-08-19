Sunil Agro Foods standalone net profit rises 121.43% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 22.31% to Rs 39.75 crore

Net profit of Sunil Agro Foods rose 121.43% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 22.31% to Rs 39.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 32.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.39.7532.502.993.450.760.840.370.400.310.14

