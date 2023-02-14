JUST IN
Anupam Finserv standalone net profit declines 57.14% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 30.49% to Rs 0.57 crore

Net profit of Anupam Finserv declined 57.14% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 30.49% to Rs 0.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.570.82 -30 OPM %57.8984.15 -PBDT0.250.50 -50 PBT0.190.46 -59 NP0.150.35 -57

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 13:53 IST

