Kabsons Industries standalone net profit rises 25.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 33.62% to Rs 4.61 crore

Net profit of Kabsons Industries rose 25.00% to Rs 0.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 33.62% to Rs 4.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales4.613.45 34 OPM %9.9812.75 -PBDT0.630.52 21 PBT0.500.39 28 NP0.500.40 25

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 13:53 IST

