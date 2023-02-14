Kabsons Industries standalone net profit rises 25.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 33.62% to Rs 4.61 crore

Net profit of Kabsons Industries rose 25.00% to Rs 0.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 33.62% to Rs 4.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.4.613.459.9812.750.630.520.500.390.500.40

