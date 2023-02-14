Svam Software reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
Reported sales nilNet profit of Svam Software remain constant at Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2021. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales00.04 -100 OPM %025.00 -PBDT0.010.01 0 PBT0.010.01 0 NP0.010.01 0
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
