Exdon Trading Company reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.49 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Exdon Trading Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Nitu Trading Company reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.03 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Ardi Investments & Trading Company reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.16 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Mansoon Trading Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.35 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Malabar Trading Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.69 crore in the December 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 254.46% to Rs 3.58 croreNet profit of Exdon Trading Company reported to Rs 0.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 254.46% to Rs 3.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales3.581.01 254 OPM %-7.26-6.93 -PBDT0.61-0.07 LP PBT0.49-0.07 LP NP0.49-0.07 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU