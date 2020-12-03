Tata Power subsidiary Coastal Gujarat Power repays Rs 1500 cr of bank loans

-
ALSO READ
Tata Power allots 49.05 cr shares aggregating Rs 2600 cr to Tata Sons
Tata Power completes sale of defence business to Tata Advanced Systems
Board of Tata Power Company to consider fund raising
Tata Power Green Energy to develop 225 MW hybrid renewable project
Tata Power jumps after board OKs raising Rs 2600 cr from Tata Sons
-
Tata Power Company announced that Coastal Gujarat Power (CGPL), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, has repaid Rs 1,500 crore of bank loans on 2 December 2020.
With this repayment and the earlier repayment of Rs 2,650 crore of bank loans made in October 2020, the entire bank loans of CGPL aggregating to Rs 4,150 crore have been fully repaid.
After this repayment, CGPL's long term debt comprises only Rs 3,940 crore of bonds and debentures.
This action is in line with the company's stated objective of repaying debt in CGPL to reduce the periodic debt servicing obligations of CGPL and thus make its operations more self-sustainable.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU