Apar Industries Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Snowman Logistics Ltd, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd, HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd and 3M India Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 27 April 2021.

Apar Industries Ltd lost 4.82% to Rs 518.15 at 14:48 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 24618 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9358 shares in the past one month.

Snowman Logistics Ltd tumbled 3.94% to Rs 52.4. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4.95 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.46 lakh shares in the past one month.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd crashed 3.63% to Rs 524. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.84 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.49 lakh shares in the past one month.

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd corrected 3.62% to Rs 679.25. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4.28 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.2 lakh shares in the past one month.

3M India Ltd dropped 2.90% to Rs 25534. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 471 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 436 shares in the past one month.

