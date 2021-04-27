IndusInd Bank Ltd soars 1.52%, up for third straight session

IndusInd Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 872.6, up 1.52% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 86.43% in last one year as compared to a 55.77% gain in NIFTY and a 57.7% gain in the Nifty Bank index.

IndusInd Bank Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 872.6, up 1.52% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.88% on the day, quoting at 14612.8. The Sensex is at 48766.95, up 0.79%. IndusInd Bank Ltd has dropped around 9.2% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which IndusInd Bank Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 3.77% in last one month and is currently quoting at 32275.15, up 1% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 27.19 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 70.45 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 871.4, up 1.28% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 29.38 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

