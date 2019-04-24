Muthoot Capital Services standalone net profit declines 14.73% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 14.99% to Rs 136.44 crore

Net profit of declined 14.73% to Rs 18.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 21.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 14.99% to Rs 136.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 118.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 53.54% to Rs 82.42 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 53.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 34.42% to Rs 534.63 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 397.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

