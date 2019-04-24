Muthoot Capital Services standalone net profit declines 14.73% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 14.99% to Rs 136.44 croreNet profit of Muthoot Capital Services declined 14.73% to Rs 18.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 21.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 14.99% to Rs 136.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 118.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 53.54% to Rs 82.42 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 53.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 34.42% to Rs 534.63 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 397.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales136.44118.65 15 534.63397.73 34 OPM %53.4455.17 -54.0851.77 - PBDT28.4533.25 -14 128.2783.43 54 PBT28.1832.89 -14 127.2482.46 54 NP18.3521.52 -15 82.4253.68 54
