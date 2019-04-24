JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Infosys positioned as Leader for Public Cloud Infrastructure Professional and Managed Services
Business Standard

Hexaware Technologies consolidated net profit rises 1.97% in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 20.50% to Rs 1264.02 crore

Net profit of Hexaware Technologies rose 1.97% to Rs 138.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 135.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 20.50% to Rs 1264.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1048.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales1264.021048.99 20 OPM %14.9315.50 -PBDT184.54183.01 1 PBT169.71167.87 1 NP138.48135.80 2

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, April 24 2019. 17:19 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU