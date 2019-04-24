Hexaware Technologies consolidated net profit rises 1.97% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 20.50% to Rs 1264.02 croreNet profit of Hexaware Technologies rose 1.97% to Rs 138.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 135.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 20.50% to Rs 1264.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1048.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales1264.021048.99 20 OPM %14.9315.50 -PBDT184.54183.01 1 PBT169.71167.87 1 NP138.48135.80 2
