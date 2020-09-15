Apis India standalone net profit rises 425.42% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Apis India consolidated net profit rises 670.45% in the June 2020 quarter
Apis India consolidated net profit declines 29.91% in the March 2020 quarter
Location tracking not allowed in apps using APIs jointly built by Apple, Google
Govt considering easing curbs on exports of certain APIs
Divis Lab spurts after strong Q1 performance
-
Sales rise 44.30% to Rs 63.36 croreNet profit of Apis India rose 425.42% to Rs 3.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 44.30% to Rs 63.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 43.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales63.3643.91 44 OPM %9.015.22 -PBDT4.881.24 294 PBT4.130.79 423 NP3.100.59 425
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU