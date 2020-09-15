Apis India standalone net profit rises 425.42% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 44.30% to Rs 63.36 crore

Net profit of Apis India rose 425.42% to Rs 3.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 44.30% to Rs 63.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 43.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.63.3643.919.015.224.881.244.130.793.100.59

