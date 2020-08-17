APL Apollo Tubes Ltd soars 3.82%

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd is quoting at Rs 2270.4, up 3.82% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 74.8% in last one year as compared to a 1.36% spurt in NIFTY and a 2.01% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 2270.4, up 3.82% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.23% on the day, quoting at 11204. The Sensex is at 37933.32, up 0.15%. APL Apollo Tubes Ltd has risen around 23.02% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which APL Apollo Tubes Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 15.83% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2405.8, up 1.39% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 88536 shares today, compared to the daily average of 72871 shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 47.32 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)