APL Apollo Tubes soars after steel tube sales rise by 15% QoQ in Q2 FY22

APL Apollo Tubes jumped 4.38% to Rs 857.55 after the company's total sales volume rose by 15% to 427,387 ton in Q2 FY22 from 373,124 ton in Q1 FY22.

The sales volume is, however, lower by 11% as compared to 481,115 tons recorded in Q2 FY21.

The company said that the sequential recovery in sales volume in Q2 FY22 was on account of the picking up of construction activity after the second wave of COVID-19, which had hit the country in Q1 FY22. However, the extended monsoons in Q2 FY22 impacted the construction activity to some extent.

The company focused on increasing the sale of its value-added products in the challenging environment. Accordingly, the value-added product portfolio contributed 62% in Q2 FY22 as compared to 57% in FY21.

On the BSE, 1.62 lakh shares of APL Apollo were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 33,349 shares in the past two weeks. The stock hit a high of Rs 859.05 and a low of Rs 820 so far during the day.

APL Apollo Tubes (APL) is a structural steel tube manufacturer with a capacity of 2.6 million tonne per annum (mtpa).

The company's consolidated net profit surged to Rs 147.35 crore in Q1 FY22 from Rs 16.78 crore in Q1 FY21. Net sales rose to Rs 2,443.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2021 as against Rs 1,079.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2020.

