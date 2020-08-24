Landmark Property Development Company standalone net profit rises 140.00% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Reported sales nilNet profit of Landmark Property Development Company rose 140.00% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended June 2020 and during the previous quarter ended June 2019.
