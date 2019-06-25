APM Industries standalone net profit declines 19.68% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 8.20% to Rs 56.62 croreNet profit of APM Industries declined 19.68% to Rs 2.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 8.20% to Rs 56.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 61.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 41.47% to Rs 7.34 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 12.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 2.26% to Rs 269.50 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 275.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales56.6261.68 -8 269.50275.72 -2 OPM %2.532.98 -5.106.56 - PBDT2.524.99 -49 13.5322.87 -41 PBT1.143.73 -69 8.1118.02 -55 NP2.533.15 -20 7.3412.54 -41
