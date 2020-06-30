Apollo Finvest (India) standalone net profit rises 84.44% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 812.73% to Rs 10.04 crore

Net profit of Apollo Finvest (India) rose 84.44% to Rs 0.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 812.73% to Rs 10.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 331.17% to Rs 6.64 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 1043.72% to Rs 28.25 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

