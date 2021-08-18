Apollo Hospitals corrects on profit booking

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise fell 2.63% to Rs 4791.10 amid profit booking after a recent rally.

The stock spurted 21.19% in the past two sessions to settle at 4,920.40 yesterday (17 August 2021), from its recent closing low of Rs 4,060.20 on 13 August 2021.

The scrip hit a record high of 4,959.50 in intraday today. It has zoomed 202.34% from its 52-week low of Rs 1,584.65 hit on 10 September 2020.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has zoomed 99.43% while the benchmark Sensex has gained 17.31% during the same period.

On the technical front, the stock's RSI (relative strength index) stood at 77.754. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. Traditionally, the RSI is considered overbought when above 70 and oversold when below 30.

The stock was trading above its 50-day, 100-day and 200-day daily simple moving average (SMA) placed at 3777.52, 3467.24 and 3023.94, respectively.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise is a private sector healthcare provider. It owns and operates hospitals across the country.

The company posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 489.28 crore in Q1 FY22 as against a net loss of Rs 208 crore in Q1 FY21. Net sales surged 73.2% to Rs 3,760 crore in Q1 FY22 compared with Rs 2,171 crore in Q1 FY21.

