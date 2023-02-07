Power Mech Proj gallops after Q3 PAT jumps 54% YoY

Power Mech Projects rose 6.39% to Rs 1791.85 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 53.95% to Rs 50.62 crore on 40.75% increase in net sales to Rs 909.1 crore in Q3 December 2022 over Q3 December 2021.

On a consolidated basis, profit before tax (PBT) jumped 60.07% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 69.47 crore in Q3FY23.

Total expenses rose 38.53% to Rs 840.95 crore in quarter ended 31 December 2022. Cost of materials consumed was at Rs 111.52 crore (up 44.79% YoY) and employee expense rose 37.87%to Rs 148.97 crore during the quarter.

Hyderabad-based Power Mech Projects is one of the leading infrastructure-construction companies.

