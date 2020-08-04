Apollo Pipes standalone net profit declines 79.65% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 21.17% to Rs 92.51 crore

Net profit of Apollo Pipes declined 79.65% to Rs 2.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 9.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 21.17% to Rs 92.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 117.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.92.51117.356.6912.956.2216.372.8713.822.009.83

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)