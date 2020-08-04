Apollo Pipes standalone net profit declines 79.65% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 21.17% to Rs 92.51 croreNet profit of Apollo Pipes declined 79.65% to Rs 2.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 9.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 21.17% to Rs 92.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 117.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales92.51117.35 -21 OPM %6.6912.95 -PBDT6.2216.37 -62 PBT2.8713.82 -79 NP2.009.83 -80
