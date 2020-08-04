ATV Projects India standalone net profit rises 3.45% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 53.76% to Rs 4.12 croreNet profit of ATV Projects India rose 3.45% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 53.76% to Rs 4.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 8.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales4.128.91 -54 OPM %11.895.39 -PBDT0.530.52 2 PBT0.330.26 27 NP0.300.29 3
