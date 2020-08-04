ATV Projects India standalone net profit rises 3.45% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 53.76% to Rs 4.12 crore

Net profit of ATV Projects India rose 3.45% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 53.76% to Rs 4.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 8.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.4.128.9111.895.390.530.520.330.260.300.29

