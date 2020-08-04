Vinyl Chemicals (I) standalone net profit rises 61.11% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 64.92% to Rs 29.85 croreNet profit of Vinyl Chemicals (I) rose 61.11% to Rs 1.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 64.92% to Rs 29.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 85.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales29.8585.09 -65 OPM %4.42-0.80 -PBDT1.581.04 52 PBT1.581.04 52 NP1.160.72 61
