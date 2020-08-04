Vinyl Chemicals (I) standalone net profit rises 61.11% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 64.92% to Rs 29.85 crore

Net profit of Vinyl Chemicals (I) rose 61.11% to Rs 1.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 64.92% to Rs 29.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 85.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.29.8585.094.42-0.801.581.041.581.041.160.72

