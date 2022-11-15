Banka Bioloo reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.88 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 19.88% to Rs 12.36 crore

Net profit of Banka Bioloo remain constant at Rs 0.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 and also during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 19.88% to Rs 12.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 10.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.12.3610.3112.2213.681.221.030.930.830.880.88

