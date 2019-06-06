Fourth Generation Information Systems reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
UBM - Informa Walks the Distance for a Good Cause
Valeo sees new contracts lifting sales after weak 2018
Intuition Systems Introduces Cloud-based IVEPOS Enterprise With Multi-store Management for Large Restaurants and Retail Enterprises With up to 100 Stores
Datamatics Wins 2019 IBM Asia Pacific Excellence Award for Top Transformation Business Partner
Persistent Systems names Christopher O'Connor as CEO-designate
-
Reported sales nilNet Loss of Fourth Generation Information Systems reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2019 and during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 40.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU