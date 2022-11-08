Tasty Dairy Specialities reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.90 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Tasty Dairy Specialities Ltd leads losers in 'B' group
Ludlow Jute & Specialities reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.34 crore in the June 2022 quarter
Ludlow Jute & Specialities standalone net profit declines 73.73% in the September 2022 quarter
FMCG stocks rise
Resonance Specialities standalone net profit rises 21.50% in the March 2022 quarter
-
Sales decline 53.95% to Rs 23.81 croreNet Loss of Tasty Dairy Specialities reported to Rs 0.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 1.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 53.95% to Rs 23.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 51.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales23.8151.70 -54 OPM %-0.13-0.44 -PBDT-0.99-1.55 36 PBT-1.25-1.87 33 NP-0.90-1.50 40
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU