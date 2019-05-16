Archidply Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.59 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 7.66% to Rs 86.91 croreNet profit of Archidply Industries reported to Rs 0.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 3.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 7.66% to Rs 86.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 80.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 77.69% to Rs 4.46 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 9.24% to Rs 330.42 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 302.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales86.9180.73 8 330.42302.46 9 OPM %4.80-0.53 -5.985.33 - PBDT2.15-1.81 LP 11.509.06 27 PBT0.52-3.39 LP 5.093.83 33 NP0.59-3.17 LP 4.462.51 78
