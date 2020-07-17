Archies reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.62 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 24.58% to Rs 29.89 croreNet profit of Archies reported to Rs 2.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 24.58% to Rs 29.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 39.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 7.18 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 14.70% to Rs 135.42 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 158.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales29.8939.63 -25 135.42158.75 -15 OPM %8.230.23 -11.823.26 - PBDT1.010.08 1163 8.204.31 90 PBT-1.50-0.84 -79 -10.220.73 PL NP2.62-0.35 LP -7.180.73 PL
