GNA Axles reports consolidated net loss of Rs 6.58 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 68.50% to Rs 81.33 croreNet loss of GNA Axles reported to Rs 6.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 18.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 68.50% to Rs 81.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 258.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales81.33258.18 -68 OPM %6.9316.00 -PBDT3.2037.75 -92 PBT-6.6827.99 PL NP-6.5818.18 PL
