Britannia Industries consolidated net profit rises 117.38% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 26.41% to Rs 3384.46 crore

Net profit of Britannia Industries rose 117.38% to Rs 545.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 251.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 26.41% to Rs 3384.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2677.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.3384.462677.3221.1814.74785.10452.03737.14407.25545.70251.03

