JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd in demand
Business Standard

Britannia Industries consolidated net profit rises 117.38% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 26.41% to Rs 3384.46 crore

Net profit of Britannia Industries rose 117.38% to Rs 545.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 251.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 26.41% to Rs 3384.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2677.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales3384.462677.32 26 OPM %21.1814.74 -PBDT785.10452.03 74 PBT737.14407.25 81 NP545.70251.03 117

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, July 17 2020. 13:34 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU