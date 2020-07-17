Britannia Industries consolidated net profit rises 117.38% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 26.41% to Rs 3384.46 croreNet profit of Britannia Industries rose 117.38% to Rs 545.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 251.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 26.41% to Rs 3384.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2677.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales3384.462677.32 26 OPM %21.1814.74 -PBDT785.10452.03 74 PBT737.14407.25 81 NP545.70251.03 117
