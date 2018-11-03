Dai-ichi Karkaria reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.57 crore in the September 2018 quarter

-
Sales decline 34.14% to Rs 20.62 croreNet loss of Dai-ichi Karkaria reported to Rs 4.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against net profit of Rs 3.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales declined 34.14% to Rs 20.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 31.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales20.6231.31 -34 OPM %-13.828.56 -PBDT-4.435.32 PL PBT-6.464.83 PL NP-4.573.11 PL
