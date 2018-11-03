JUST IN
Board of Equitas Holdings approves change in company secretary
Dai-ichi Karkaria reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.57 crore in the September 2018 quarter

Sales decline 34.14% to Rs 20.62 crore

Net loss of Dai-ichi Karkaria reported to Rs 4.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against net profit of Rs 3.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales declined 34.14% to Rs 20.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 31.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales20.6231.31 -34 OPM %-13.828.56 -PBDT-4.435.32 PL PBT-6.464.83 PL NP-4.573.11 PL

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, November 03 2018. 15:07 IST

